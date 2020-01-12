Pitch perfect for C4?

It involves a fake nun, a would-be criminal mastermind, a lad from Edinburgh with the psychic scars of allegiance to Hibernian football club and lots of terracing language, but it could be a first for the BBC – a comedy series commissioned by another broadcaster.

But first the preamble. BBC Studios was spun off from the Corporation in 2016 to be its revenue-earning, programme-making arm. But it has singularly failed to come up with new ideas and win commissions from other broadcasters and streaming services.

A report from the National Audit Office last week revealed that only four of its top 16, best-earning shows were made within the last 10 years. The majority were the recycles and old favourites such as Doctor Who, Casualty and Silent Witness. The report underlined that non-BBC commissions “tended to be for small, one-off factual programmes”.

Thick As is certainly none of that and all the better for it. It was nurtured and produced by the Hibee from the first sentence, Luke Mason, and later this month Channel 4 will decide whether it’s to become a series, and the Beeb’s first outside comedy commission, or if the show has, well Hibsed it – fallen at the final challenge.

Mason has worked for Studios in the comedy department for almost five years. He’s 30, from Edinburgh, a graduate of Glasgow University whose story is one of happenstance occasioned by endeavour. A couple of years back at the Edinburgh Fringe he met the agent of Ciaran Bartlett, a stand-up comedian and writer from West Belfast, with his own dark past as a lecturer in classics (not Hancock's Half-Hour or The Goon Show), who then fired his work to Mason.

After batting a script around a couple of times the two pitched it to Channel 4 and in July last year it became BBC Studios' first external comedy commission, albeit as a pilot, or as C4 in its faux street patois calls it, a Blap. The broadcaster feeds money into six of these a year and hopes to germinate new money-spinning talent.

Mason won’t say how much the pilot, oops Blap, cost, just that it was about a quarter of the usual budget, which is about £150,000-£250,000 a half-hour comedy show, or if you're very lucky a guffaw a grand. But compared to Mrs Brown (and who would?) it was shoestring, set in Bartlett’s turf of West Belfast, with two mesmerising leads in Tara Cush, the nun, and Chloe Hodgens, as the would-be "Ma" Barker of Belfast. Whether or not this show is commissioned, these two are set for huge futures.

The 15-minute show was filmed over two days in October, delivered to C4 in November – “they said that they loved it, the casting and loved the world” – and broadcast on December 13. It’s still available on catch-up and worth a watch. It’s funny, it’s profane, brilliantly performed – my sole caveat is that the plot is a touch well-worn.

Mason waits in hope, which isn’t a state he’s in with his football team. But he is relishing the plight of the other half of Edinburgh, Hearts. “I’m loving it,” he says. Hopefully that will also be the C4 verdict for Thick As.

A whale of a job

The second worst piece of news the Queen received last week was that she owned the sperm whale washed up in the Moray Firth. I don’t know if she blubbered – probably not, as the royals don’t have tear glands – but she must has thought “why me?”.

Apparently the whale is a royal fish, although there don’t appear to be any cases when the monarch has demanded the carcass be shipped to Buckingham Palace post haste. Probably because it would involve an exceedingly long artic lorry and a lot of nose pegs. So they buried it. Although volunteers had to stand guard over it to ensure its valuable ebony teeth weren’t nicked.

The ancients, before there was the X Factor, used to inscribe patterns on them as entertainment. It was called scrimshawing. But in this case there was no scrimshaw redemption.

When Harry met reality

What is all the fuss about a couple who want to become independent, stop being forced to dress up in Ruritanian costumes and escape from granny’s clutches and pay their own way? It seems admirable, with a substantial saving to the taxpayer, although it certainly got Piers Morgan’s adjectives in a twist.

The reams of nonsense about Harry and Megxit dominated the press and the airwaves when Australia was burning, the threat of World War Three was in the air and a passenger jet was plummeting out of it with catastrophic consequences.

Apparently consciously uncoupling from the royal household could mean Harry’s title being taken away from him. In which case will he be the man formerly known as Prince?

Yir tea's oot

Drinking green tea – but not PG Tips – could extend your life by 15 months according to a Chinese study. Or could it? As so few drank black tea that might well explain why there it seemed to have so little beneficial effect.

The study followed 100,902 Chinese adults in a project designed to predict the risk of cardiovascular disease, separated into two groups, those who drank tea at least three times a week and those who drank less. After seven years the academics looked at how many had turned up their toes and came to the conclusion that green tea extended life!

But the study didn’t look at other factors – like losing weight, giving up smoking or drinking – so it stressed that it could not prove that tea drinking, of whatever variety, caused an extension in life expectancy. But it did pay a few salaries.

Dead reckoning

For those of a morbid and historical bent, the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography compiles more 60,000 entries of the deceased great and good who have, allegedly, shaped British history and culture. The latest edition includes 228 who died in 2016 and includes David Bowie, or Jones, Asa Briggs and Ronnie Corbett, the smaller, "goodnight from him" one.

A surprise entry, but an extremely welcome one, is Walter McGowan, who more than half a century before won the undisputed World Flyweight title at the Empire Pool in Wembley. I was there and pulled in a nice little pot of money on him. He was prone to cuts and fights were often stopped when he was ahead.

McGowan, from Hamilton, was one of 10 children and he certainly did not receive the accolades or the rewards he deserved. He suffered from ill-health in his twilight years and died in a nursing home. But this is a well-deserved posthumous tribute.