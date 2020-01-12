Glasgow is expected to embrace a gritty light and portray Gotham City in the upcoming Batman film.

The Hollywood blockbuster will star Twilight actor Robert Pattinson as the deep-voiced vigilante in the newest adaptation of DC Comics' Batman.

Production is expected to start next month with parts of the film shot on the streets of Glasgow.

Glaswegians may even have the chance to see the newest Batmobile on their streets.

A source told The Daily Record: “Glasgow will be turned into Gotham City and, with the city’s architecture, it’s expected to look great in the new film.

“It will also be the first time for DC fans to see the new Batmobile so there will be lots of them prepared to stand in the rain hoping they can spot it.

“Anyone who sees the Batmobile around town will probably look twice.”

Shooting has already begun in London, with filming in Glasgow expected to start in late February.

The film is being directed by Matt Reeves who is well-known for his work on the Planet of the Apes sequels.

Andy Serkis will play Bruce Wayne's trusty butler Alfred Pennyworth, while Colin Farell and Paul Dano have joined the cast as Batman's enemies The Penguin and The Riddler respectively.

Zoe Kravitz has also been signed on as Catwoman.

The newest adaptation of Batman is expected to arrive in cinemas in June of 2021.

It is not the first time Glasgow is the site of action blockbuster, with scenes for Fast and Furious 9 starring Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba and Jason Statham being filmed in the city last year.