THE Prime Minister will meet the leaders of Northern Ireland’s restored powersharing executive today.

Boris Johnson will hold talks with DUP First Minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein Deputy FM Michelle O’Neill at Stormont after last week’s deal to restore the devolved institutions ended three years of deadlock.

Mr Johnson is already facing demands to deliver billions in extra funding.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith pledged major investment to help strained public services in the region, but refused to say how much until the “New Decade, New Approach” agreement was over the line.

Mr Johnson said talks would focus on “critical reforms” to services.

He said: “This is an historic time for the people of Northern Ireland.

“After three years, Stormont is open for business again with an executive who can now move forward with improving people’s lives and delivering for all communities in Northern Ireland.

“I look forward to meeting with the new executive and hearing about their plans for the future - including driving forward much needed reforms to public services and resolving the current health strike.

“The next decade will be an incredible time of opportunity for Northern Ireland and the whole of the United Kingdom as we come together to unleash the potential of our four nations.”

The last DUP/Sinn Fein-led coalition government collapsed in January 2017 over a row about a botched green energy scheme.

That row then widened into wrangles over the Irish language and the thorny legacy of the Troubles.

Finance minister Conor Murphy said the UK and Irish governments had pledged “a substantial injection” of cash on top of the block grant.

He said: “The local parties have done their part by restoring the powersharing executive.

“The two governments must now honour their pledge and provide the funding needed to deliver on the New Decade, New Approach document.”

Sinn Fein Minister Declan Kearney said the return of Stormont had created a “beachhead” to advance the debate toward a united Ireland.