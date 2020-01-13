REBECCA McQuillan's excellent article on the fallout of the Brexit process (“Brexit plans show the harsh reality of Johnson's Britain”, The Herald, January 10) sums up very succinctly where the UK currently finds itself politically, economically and socially. The Prime Minister's election winning mantra of “get Brexit done” was indeed designed to both comfort and woo prospective voters for whom the whole never-ending Brexit fiasco has become anathema. However, as Ms McQuillan notes, this is far from the truth and, to quote the Carpenters, the reality is that “we’ve only just begun.”

With the most right-wing Conservative Government for a generation unleashing its libertarian ideology on the British people it is transparently clear that workers' rights will be an early casualty of the Brexit procedure. This will indeed be met with unfettered joy by those in Conservative ranks who prize free enterprise above concerns for the general population's standard of living or working conditions.

As Ms McQuillan also observes, the devolved administrations will be either ignored or crushed as the Westminster Government blunders towards its right-wing vision of an EU-free Britain. Continual constitutional clashes will surely be the result, leading to an increase in the demand for self-determination in the immediate future.

As we set out on unchartered trading waters, our post-Brexit economic stability looks both fragile and undetermined. Leaving the largest trading bloc on earth, contrary to populist Brexit sentiment, will have grave consequences for the UK in the immediate and long-term future, not only in the quota and tariffs we now face but in attempting to set up trading agreements with leading world powers.

All factors indicate that there is a distinct arbitrariness about the present Conservative Government. Not only is it ideologically driven to the exclusion of the actualities of our present situation, but it appears to espouse its amorality as a badge of honour, such as in the recent rejection of the Dubs amendment which would afford protection for child refugees.

As Ms McQuillan perceives, the Prime Minister's honeymoon period with his electorate will rapidly disappear, leaving only uncertainty and a gnawing sense of unease regarding the prescient economic and political Brexit-shaped chasm that awaits. Like the Titanic I’m sure the captain, leading officers and wealthy passengers will be fine. It’s the workers and those in steerage that will suffer most.

Owen Kelly, Stirling.

IAN McConnell (Death knell more fitting than celebratory Brexit bell, The Herald, January 10) suggests that ringing a bell in celebration is an inappropriate way to mark “the UK’s foolish decision to leave the EU”.

We should instead reflect on the words of David Lammy MP, who reminded us recently that “millions of Brits marched on the streets because we believe the EU is worth fighting for. We lost. But we won't stop fighting for our shared values and cooperation across Europe”.

It is not too late to make a New Year’s resolution. I suggest we promise ourselves not to vote Conservative ever again, such being as anti-social as smoking and driving while under the influence, all three activities being bad for the health, well-being and safety of our nation.

John Milne, Uddingston.

I MUST disagree with Fraser Grant (Letters, January 10) when he writes that the Tories, now halved in number at Westminster, could still have found "a much better Secretary of State than Alister Jack". I would suggest that Mr Jack is eminently suitable for the post; he is word perfect on the "once in a generation" chant, ignoring the fact that it has been a few generations since Scots last voted for Conservative governments, and he will carry on the proud tradition of past Secretaries of State for Scotland by ensuring that Scotlandshire's aspirations are ignored in Cabinet.

However, while most Scots wouldn't recognise Mr Jack if they tripped over him, at least he can boast of sitting in a constituency in that north bit of Britain which has the colossal cheek to vote differently from the really important part of England, sorry, Britain. Labour, on the other hand, with but one Scottish MP and its dilapidated branch office on the verge of collapse, has appointed as Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland, the instantly recognisable Tony Lloyd, Member of Parliament for that well-known Scottish constituency of Rochdale.

Ruth Marr, Stirling.

YOUR correspondents Ian Gray (Letters, December 31 and January 9) and John Macnab (Letters, January 3) have started a thread about the extent to which the component nations of the UK feel British, with Mr Gray wondering how when and why rUK (I suspect that he means mainly England) rejected their Britishness. I suspect that they probably have not, although if one takes football as the lodestar, it could be said that the process occurred within a 30-year period.

Harking back to those wonderful days of July 1966, when England was playing in, and ultimately winning, the World Cup, the flag-carrying England supporters were all waving Union flags at England games. However, by the time England were (less successfully) hosting the European Nations Cup in 1996, there was not a Union flag in sight – just a sea of St George's Crosses.

Christopher W Ide, Waterfoot.

