Gusts of up to 80mph could hit parts of Scotland as Storm Brendan sweeps in, prompting the Met Office to issue a weather warning.

The yellow warning for wind is in place in much of Scotland and throughout the UK from 10am.

Storm Brendan is expected to plague Ireland until 9pm, bringing with it a significant risk of coastal flooding, while the warning of “a very windy period” is in force across the west of England, Scotland and Wales is in force from 10am on Monday.

Western Isles Council has closed all schools and nurseries to pupils as a precaution for the day, though schools are open for staff who are expected to attend “when they deem it safe to do so”.

The council said that all bus services in the area are also likely to be cancelled on Monday.

All schools and nurseries in the Western Isles will be closed tomorrow. Please visit our website for full details on disruption to services. — Comhairle nan Eilean (@cne_siar) January 12, 2020

The east coast will not escape the impact of the storm either, with winds of 40-50mph possible.

The Republic of Ireland will be most affected by the storm, with Met Eireann putting out an orange wind warning for the entire country.

The UK Met Office have also issued a weather warning covering the next two days, warning of wind for much of the western half of the UK.

After a mostly fine start on Monday, it will turn wet and windy as #StormBrendan approaches



Here's the 4-cast 👇 pic.twitter.com/mL0yObkRup — Met Office (@metoffice) January 12, 2020

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “As it pushes though, pretty much every part of the UK will feel the influence.”

Everywhere in the UK will see rain on Monday at some point, he said, adding that the storm will move through pretty quickly.

The Met Office warning added that disruption to travel is “likely”.

Forecasters are warning that coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray or large waves.

There may also be some short term loss of power and other services.