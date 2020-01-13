A 33-year-old man has been charged with attacking former Scotland captain and Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister.

Damien Swan, of Greenmount Terrace, Beeston, Leeds, will appear before magistrates on Wednesday accused of assaulting McAllister in Leeds in March last year.

The former midfielder was treated in hospital after he was allegedly punched in the face outside a bar on Call Lane at around 4am on March 24.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A man is due to appear in court this week charged over an assault in Leeds city centre in March last year.

“Damien Swan, aged 33, of Greenmount Terrace, Beeston, was charged by postal requisition with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the incident in Call Lane in the early hours of Sunday, March 24, where a man in his 50s was assaulted.

“He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.”

McAllister played in Leeds from 1990 to 1996, a period which saw them become champions of the former First Division in 1992.

He captained the team for two seasons before a move to Coventry City.

He joined the management team at Coventry in 2002, after a period playing for Liverpool, and took up the post of assistant manager at Rangers last year.

The 55-year-old has 57 caps for Scotland and captained the team to the Euro 96 finals.