A huge fire has gutted a derelict primary school in the north of Glasgow.
Six fire engines were sent to the scene at St Stephen’s School on Pinkston Drive after the alarm was raised just after 7pm on Mopnday.
Firefighters said the blaze affected the derelict school rather than the newly developed, multimillion-pound campus which is located in Sighthill.
Police said they were made aware of the fire at 7.20pm by firefighters but were not in attendance.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “Six appliances were mobilised to the scene and the alarm was raised at 7.03pm.”
Crews were dealing with a “well developed” fire, she added.
There were no reported casualties.
It comes after pupils from the primary school were moved into the new £22 million Sighthill Community Campus, which opened in November. The new building united the former St Stephen’s Primary and St Kevin’s ASL Primary.
