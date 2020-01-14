Firefighters worked through the night to tackle a major blaze at a derelict school building in Glasgow.
Crews were called to the scene in Pinkston Drive at around 7pm on Monday.
At the height of the incident, six appliances were at the former St Stephen’s Primary School site tackling what the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service described as a “well-developed” blaze.
Two fire engines were still at the scene at 7am on Tuesday.
There were no reports of any injuries.
