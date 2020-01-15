A woman has been struck by a motorbike in Glasgow city centre.
The incident happened at around 8am in Port Dundas Place, near to Ask Italian restaurant.
According to the Glasgow Times, she was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary and her condition is unknown.
An eyewitness said there were several police cars and an ambulance at the scene.
More follows.
