Plans to transform a museum into a “world-class” visitor attraction telling the story of the Paisley pattern and the town’s heritage have been given a £3.8 million funding boost.

The four buildings which make up Paisley Museum, including the country’s first public observatory, are being redesigned and extended in a £42 million project.

The new contemporary galleries and exhibitions will see the number of objects on display double, charting the history of the famous teardrop Paisley pattern textile – from 19th-century Kashmir shawls to rock stars and modern day catwalks.

The project has now been awarded £3.8 million by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Caroline Clark, director for Scotland at the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “This project has been driven by the passion of the Paisley community to put their unique heritage on an international stage.

“With the help of National Lottery funding, new life will be breathed into these heritage buildings, giving Paisley’s wonderful textiles and other treasures the prominence they deserve, while also bringing a new confidence to the town.”

The redeveloped museum will feature learning zones, improved social spaces, a cafe, shop and cloakroom facilities, along with a new entrance surrounded by a courtyard and gardens.

It is expected to draw 125,000 visitors a year – almost four times current numbers – when it reopens in 2022, and it is anticipated it will lead to a £79 million economic boost for the area over 30 years.

Councillor Lisa-Marie Hughes, chairwoman of Renfrewshire Leisure, said: “We want to thank everyone connected to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for their fantastic support.

“It will help us deliver a world-class museum which will take the town’s unique and fascinating stories to new audiences, showcase Paisley’s internationally-significant collections, and bring new life and footfall to the wider area.

“It will create a new accessible hub at the heart of life in the town for the local community – local groups are already co-producing the incredible stories which will populate the reopened museum, and we look forward to continuing to work with the National Lottery Heritage Fund and others over the years ahead to deliver on that.”

Paisley Museum was opened in 1871, designed by Glasgow architect Sir John Honeyman.

The building was gifted to the town by thread manufacturer Sir Peter Coats.

Members of the public can view the museum’s collections while the work is happening at Paisley: The Secret Collection on the town’s High Street.