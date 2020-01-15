Nicola Sturgeon has urged the UK Government to honour its commitment to cover the policing costs for a major climate change summit being held in Glasgow this year.

An estimated 90,000 people, including around 200 world leaders, will attend the UN’s COP26 summit over 12 days in November.

A report by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) estimates security costs for the event could run to “several hundred million pounds”.

The Scottish Government has maintained the bill should be footed by the UK Government, which is hosting the event.

Ms Sturgeon said she welcomes the fact the event is being held in Scotland, but discussions will need to be held over the costs involved.

“I think having COP in Glasgow is worthwhile,” the First Minister told Radio Clyde News.

“I think it’s a huge opportunity for Glasgow and for Scotland to show the leadership that we are taking on climate change and to bring the world here to forge ahead in meeting that challenge.

“We want it to be a success, I believe it will be a success, and while it’s a UK Government-hosted conference, the Scottish Government wants to work constructively and collaboratively and play our part in making it a success.

“The UK Government has committed to meeting the policing and other costs and it’s important that they honour that commitment in full, and the Scottish Government will be looking forward to productive discussions to make sure that’s the case.

“It should not be for the Scottish Government or for the Scottish police service to pick up the policing costs, that should be for the UK Government.

“It’s right and proper as they are the host and a commitment was given to cover costs.

“Obviously there will be discussions about the quantum of those costs but it is important that that commitment is honoured.”