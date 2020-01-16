I AM big fan of museums and have spent many an hour strolling through their cavernous halls admiring historical artefacts from across the world.

Like many other visitors, I enjoy the history of the exhibits as they teach us about life during times we can no longer see or in places we are possibly never going to see.

But what never strikes is me is that the exhibits may be racist and should be banned, unlike some young visitors who recently condemned the British Museum as it “glorifies” the UK’s colonial past.

Of course it does – it’s a museum, and a very fine one, at that. Most national museums across the world are full of stuff that has rather dubious origins but that doesn’t mean they should not be shown. After all, no-one can make their mind up about history unless they learn it first – warts and all.

Sadly, there are increasing numbers amongst the younger generation whose sanctimonious, holier-than-thou attitude doesn’t allow them to actually learn about things and, instead, they are content to just condemn them.

This is particularly the case with history, which they don’t seem to like very much and are ashamed of it. What they seem to want is how things are right now – and, if they can post shots of it on Instagram, then all the better. But, without acknowledging history and studying it, it is very hard to learn from it.

Everyone should know that bad things happened in the past. People were the victims of genocide, others were slaughtered in massacres, wars were started, women oppressed and, in some cases, children eaten.

All horrendous things and thankfully rarely happen because people have learnt from history and vowed not to let such events happen again. That’s exactly what history should do – teach us.

What is frustrating about some of the younger generation is their inability to keep their opinions to themselves about how they know best and how previous generations have ruined everything for them. Everything is black and white and that is a very narrow-minded way of looking at the world.

An example is the head of the student body at Southampton University who was forced to resign after she complained that the war memorial to the fallen students of the First World War was ‘too male’ and ‘too white’ and failed to represent society today.

I suspect that history will not reflect well on her, like many of her generation.