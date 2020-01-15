A large-scale cultivation of cannabis worth £763,000 has been seized in the Springburn area of Glasgow.

Officers acting on intelligence searched a property on Coxhill Street on Wednesday and recovered the drug.

Two men - aged 46 and 33 - have been arrested and charged in connection with the haul.

They are both expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Craig McPhail of Glasgow's Serious and organised crime pro-active team said: "We are committed to tackling serious and organised crime in Glasgow at all levels and will continue to use every tactic at our disposal to pursue everyone suspected of involvement in the drug trade.

"Recoveries such as this are only possible with the support of local communities who do not tolerate drugs on their streets.

"We are grateful for the support we have from members of the public who provide vital information allowing us to act."