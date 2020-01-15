COUNCIL bosses have pulled the plug on a popular music festival celebrating Robert Burns just days after research revealed that the Bard generates more than £200 million for the Scottish economy.

Critics described the decision to scrap the event by South Ayrshire council as “staggeringly short-sighted”.

The council poured £80,000 into the free-to-attend Burnsfest in 2019, and £50,000 in 2018, but confirmed that it would not fund the festival “in the same format” this year.

The one-day live music event, trailed with the slogan “the man, the music, the legacy”, was previously held in Rozelle Park in Ayr in May.

It is one of South Ayrshire’s biggest and most popular annual events.

It attracts thousands of revellers, with Eddi Reader, Midge Ure, Big Country, The Silencers and Chesney Hawkes among the headliner acts in previous years.

It also features stand-up comedy gigs and family entertainment such as a Burns Fair, Haggis Hunt, archery, crazy golf and a ceilidh tent.

A spokesman said they were exploring ideas for a “Burns fringe celebration”.

The Ayrshire Post quoted a council source who described the decision as a “startling own goal”.

They said: “Most would agree that Burnsfest is a huge success.

“It is an event that attracts a wide spectrum and boasts a fantastic atmosphere.

“It shows off the best that South Ayrshire has to offer through Burns.

“It’s one of the few things we do as a council that could rightly be claimed as a good news story so to scrap it is a startling own goal.”

It comes days after a Glasgow University report showed that Robert Burns is worth more than £200m to the Scottish economy and his brand £140m annually, despite the poet having died over 261 years ago.

The Scottish Government-funded research found Burns’s economic and cultural importance to Scotland was worth £203m annually – around £50m higher than previously thought.

The study concluded that Scotland should do more to celebrate Burns’s importance, suggesting the establishment of a humanitarian award in his name and rebranding Prestwick Airport in his honour.

The Bard’s work has been translated into every major language worldwide.

Professor Murray Pittock of the University’s Centre for Robert Burns Studies, who led the research, said: “More than 250 years after his birth, Robert Burns, his life and work, still holds a huge fascination for a worldwide audience.”

The decision to scrap Burnsfest also comes days after South Ayrshire Council was condemned by the Court of Session over its handling of the closure of a day centre for adults with learning disabilities.

Lord Boyd last week ordered the council to re-open the Kyle Day Centre in Ayr, which looks after more than 20 adults with complex support needs, from Monday this week.

However, it had already paid redundancy packages worth around £300,000 to nine of the 12 staff who had volunteered to leave and are under no obligation to repay the cash.

In his ruling, Lord Boyd said that families who relied on the service were “kept in the dark until two months after the decision to close”, and described a second consultation carried out after the council had already decided to mothball the service as a “tick-box exercise”.

The day centre was closed in December, but Lord Boyd said the area’s integrated joint board (IJB), which administers social care, had failed to consult families and staff before making the decision.

Councillor Brian McGinley, deputy leader of the council and chairman of the South Ayrshire IJB, apologised, saying there had been “a flaw” in the council’s consultation process that would not be repeated.

Commenting on the decision to axe Burnsfest, a source told The Herald: “This is staggeringly short-sighted example of cost cutting.”

A council spokesman said: “We are proud to support a number of Burns events throughout the year and are looking forward to kicking off a new decade and Scotland’s winter festivals with the Robert Burns Humanitarian Awards on January 22 and the Burns on the Beach celebration on January 24.

“For 2020 we are not anticipating holding Burnfest in the same format as in previous years but we are looking at the scope for a Burns fringe celebration.”