THEY are some of the most iconic sights in the country, showcasing Scotland's natural grandeur and its links to the glamour of the silver screen.

And activities such as climbing Scotland's mountains, seeing whales swim off the Hebrides or coasting along the Glenfinnan viaduct on the railway made famous by Harry Potter are now firm favourites upon the tourists trail with foreign visitors.

But now it appears that Scots are also heading out to sample some of the country's natural and man-made wonders, and have revealed their ultimate bucket-list of must-see sights.

A new report has found that exploring the countryside, taking iconic train journeys and eating regional delicacies are all things Scots want to do before they die.

According to the survey, more than half of Scottish adults have made a New Year's resolution to start a bucket list this year - consisting of 22 experiences on average which would take around nine years to accomplish.

Hotel chain Travelodge surveyed 2,000 adults to seek their views on having a bucket list.

Key findings revealed that more than a third (35%) think having a bucket list is a good idea as it encourages them to try new things. One in five Scottish adults (21%) said having a bucket list helps them to achieve their goals in life.

But ticking off the list of must-see sites isn't a solitary pursuit, with a fifth saying that they have prepared a joint itinerary with their partner, as it enables them to spend quality time together.

Completing the checklist is also a family affair, with a third of Scottish parents reporting that they came up with one with input from their children, as it encourages their offspring top seek out new places and could also boost their education.

The research revealed that almost half of those Scots surveyed hearkened back to their childhood when preparing their bucket list, adding experiences that they have wanted to try since they were young.

However, social media also played a part with more than a quarter (28%) saying that that they got their ideas for 'must-see' sights from their friend's stories on Instagram.

When asked what Scots have on their UK bucket list it was revealed that they are getting back to basics and wanting to explore more of rural Scotland, experience some of the greatest UK train journeys and indulge in some of Britain's finest food.

This includes exploring picturesque locations such as the Scottish Highlands, whale watching on the Isle of Mull, seeing the magic of the Northern lights, and wandering through the Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry. Other wished-for experiences included walking Hadrian's Wall and climbing Ben Nevis.

Iconic train journeys are also a must-do on Scots' bucket list and the most popular trips included the Jacobite steam train, voted best train journey in the world and made famous as the route taken by the boy wizard as he made his way to Hogwarts magic school. The vintage steam train ride also offers breath-taking views of mountains, lochs and rivers.

But it wasn't just the sights of Scotland which people wanted to see - with UK destinations also making the ideal bucket list.

Other train journeys which featured high on people's must-see rail routes included the Snowdon Mountain train, which offers a unique rail journey to the summit of the highest mountain in England and Wales showcasing stunning scenery and the Ravenglass & Eskdale line, which offers spectacular scenery as it speeds through the Lake District.

But while food for the eyes and nourishment for the soul featured highly, sustenance for the stomach was also a consideration for Scots compiling a list of things they want to do before they kick the proverbial bucket.

Indulging in world-famous foodie treats featured highly on Scots end-of-life agendas, with appetites ranging from high-class fare to simple snacks and beverages.

Iconic locations featured highly, with many setting their sights on afternoon tea at the Ritz hotel and dining at Gordon Ramsey's Michelin star restaurant.

Scots also want to try regional delicacies such as a traditional cream tea in Devon, eating pasties in Cornwall, trying Scouse in Liverpool, eating a curry on the Curry Mile in Manchester, enjoying fish & chips at Land's End and drinking scrumpy in Somerset.

Travelodge spokesperson Shakila Ahmed said: "The revival of the Staycation and the start of a new decade have probably inspired Scots to put pen to paper and start a bucket list detailing the activities they have always wanted to experience at home.

"The UK offers a plethora of amazing experiences to try from John O'Groats to Land's End and it's interesting that Scots bucket lists are dominated by exploring Great Britain's glorious countryside, experiencing some of the UK's greatest train journeys and indulging in our finest food."

"With 571 Travelodge hotels across the UK, including 46 properties in Scotland, we have released over 3 million rooms for £35 or less to help Scots kick start their UK bucket list."