Climate protesters have blocked the entrance to oil and gas giant Shell’s berdeen headquarters.

Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group say they plan to remain at the site on the Altens industrial estate all day in a bid to “hold Shell to account” for being one of the world’s leading carbon emitters.

The organisation said this was the latest in a series of protests under the ‘Rig Rebellion’ banner, which targets the fossil fuel industry and accused Shell of “greenwashing” while still raking in large profits from unsustainable industries.

It comes just days after activists demonstrated outside the offices of investment management firm Baillie Gifford in a day of action to encourage MSP’s pension funds to be divested from fossil fuels.

In the last few weeks, members of the group have also boarded a gas rig in Dundee in a bid to prevent it heading out to the North Sea.

BREAKING #ExtinctionRebellion have blockaded entrances @Shell_UKLtd office in Aberdeen for #RigRebellion2



Shell invest 95% in oil and gas and plan to increase the amount of fossil fuels they extract by 1/3 over the next 10 years.#ShellTheTruth#FuturesGoingUpInSmoke pic.twitter.com/KEXp5FA6YB — Extinction Rebellion Scotland 🌍 (@ScotlandXr) January 16, 2020

One activist, Annie, said: “Since the 1990's, Shell have been aware of the sheer scale of the climate emergency and their contribution to it. They put a lot of money into misinformation campaigns and lobbying to ensure the public were not aware.”

“Now they are misinforming the public through greenwashing advertisements. When still 95 per cent of their profits come from greenhouse gases.”

She added: “Shell are perpetrators of the climate crisis and I am here today to highlight this."

However a spokesman for Shell said it was addressing its emissions and helping customers to reduce theirs.

He added: "The heightened awareness of climate change that we have seen over recent months is a good thing.

"As a company, we agree that urgent action is needed. What will really accelerate change is effective policy, investment in technology innovation and deployment, and changing customer behaviour.

"As we move to a lower-carbon future, we are committed to playing our part, by addressing our own emissions and helping customers to reduce theirs - because we all have a role to play."