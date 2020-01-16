A Dundee daycare centre for the elderly has dropped Golden Globe-winning actor Brian Cox as a patron after he recommended getting high on cannabis as a way of coping with political "idiocy".

The Succession star revealed his long-term use of the drug in an interview with The Guardian last week, saying it made the political situation on both sides of the Atlantic “easier to bear”.

However, The Courier now reports his comments have raised the ire of bosses at the Mid-Lin Daycare Centre in his home city who slammed the suggestion as “shocking and disappointing” in light of Dundee’s drug problems.

The centre has now dropped the star, who picked up a Golden Globe for his performance as Logan Roy in the hit HBO series, as a patron of the charity.

Chairwoman Joyce McIntosh told the newspaper: “Dundee is drug-ridden we just can’t support Brian’s views on cannabis.”

“I couldn’t actually believe it when I read the papers – he has a CBE and all these awards and honorary positions, and next thing, we’re seeing that he’s telling people to get stoned.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous and it’s setting a bad example for young people.”

Cox became a patron of the centre after being approached by Joyce when filming in Dundee, it was reported.

However, the Hollywood star defended his use of the drug, stating he only used it in places where it was legal.

He told The Courier: “I am sorry to hear that Mid-Lin Day Care Centre were shocked and disappointed by my comments regarding marijuana, which were actually made in good humour.

“To clarify, I am a firm believer in the medicinal benefits of marijuana and have partaken in its use in places where it is legal to do so.”

He added: “I wish Mid-Lin the best in all their future endeavours.”