The parents of a young cancer patient who died in a Glasgow super-hospital after contracting bacteria from infected water have demanded a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) be held into her death.

Kimberley Darroch said a probe into her daughter’s death was necessary to “uncover the truth” around the scale of the Stenotrophomonas outbreak at the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) after the family were ‘kept in the dark’ over the link to contaminated water.

In December, it emerged NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) had still not contacted the procurator fiscal to report the ten-year-old’s death.

READ MORE: Health chiefs 'ignored the law' by failing to report Milly Main's death to prosecutors

However, Kimberley has now written to the procurator fiscal as a ‘letter of referral,’ which would allow the inquiry to proceed.

Milly had leukaemia from the age of five, but was in remission before contracting an infection at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH), where she passed away in 2017.

In a statement, Kimberley said: “It has been incredibly painful for us to relive Milly’s death, with bits of information slowly being fed to us thanks only to the work of brave NHS whistleblowers, Anas Sarwar and the media.”

“The health board has let us down at every step of the way and kept us in the dark.

READ MORE: Health board downgraded infection two weeks before Milly Main's death

“We believe Milly would still be alive today if the managers had listened to all the warnings of infection risk when the QEUH first opened. We have lost all faith in the health board and its leadership.”

She added: “As a family we have had to consider all options so that we can get answers about Milly’s death, and so that no family has to go through this ordeal again.

“We are calling for a fatal accident inquiry to uncover the truth.”