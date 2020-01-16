Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the site of the Grangemouth oil refinery.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines are at the scene at the Ineos complex.

Police said the fire is confined to the dock area and there are no reported injuries.

The emergency services were alerted at 10.40am on Thursday.

Police Scotland Chief Inspector Chris Stewart said: “Officers were called to Grangemouth at 10.47am on Thursday following a report of a fire at a petrochemical plant.

“There are no reported injuries and we are working with the fire service and experts on-site to ensure public safety.

We are currently in attendance within the grounds of the Ineos site at the Grangemouth Petrochemical complex.



Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to North Shore Road and crews are presently working with on-scene response crews to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/P70CwXxdWx — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) January 16, 2020

“There is not thought to be any risk to local residents at this time and the fire remains isolated to the dock area.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 10.40am on Thursday to reports of a fire within the grounds of the Ineos site at the Grangemouth petrochemical complex.

“Operations control mobilised three fire appliances to North Shore Road and crews are presently working with on-scene response crews to extinguish the fire.”