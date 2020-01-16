Motherwell FC manager Stephen Robinson has appeared in court accused of assaulting his partner.

The 45-year-old pleaded not guilty to assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards the woman in Edinburgh on December 13.

He faces trial next month.

In a statement, Robinson said: “I continue to deny any wrongdoing and look forward to having the chance to clear my name at trial.”

A Motherwell FC spokesman said: “Motherwell Football Club is fully aware of the circumstances of the alleged incident and the not guilty plea made by Stephen.

“We will respect the legal process and refrain from making further comment at this time.”