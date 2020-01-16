THE European flag will no longer be flown outside the Scottish Parliament after Brexit.
Holyrood chiefs agreed the flag will be taken down at 11pm on January 31.
However they it will continue to be flown on Europe Day – May 9 – as “a mark of our continued ties with that body”.
The decision was made by the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body, which is responsible for the running of Holyrood.
In an email to MSPs, Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said: "I am writing to inform you that, following the UK’s decision to leave the EU, the SPCB agreed at its meeting this morning that from 11.00pm on 31 January, the Scottish Parliament will no longer fly the EU flag on a daily basis.
"The SPCB decided that on Europe Day we shall fly the Council of Europe flag as a mark of our continued ties with that body and that our flag-flying policy should be amended to reflect these decisions."
