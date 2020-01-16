THE mother of a 10-year-old cancer patient who died after contracting an infection at Glasgow’s super-hospital has spoken of her “soul-destroying” fight for answers as she called for a fatal accident inquiry.

Kimberly Darroch, 35, from Lanark, said she had to relive the pain of her daughter’s death every single day.

She said she had turned down requests for meetings from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde amid concerns they would simply “lie to my face”.

Milly Main died in 2017 after contracting an infection while recovering from leukaemia treatment at a children's cancer ward within the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus.

Her parents say they were not told her cause of death.

Patrick McGuire of Thompsons Solicitors has now written to Lord Advocate James Wolffe on behalf of the 10-year-old's parents Kimberly Darroch and Neil Main.

The letter insists it is "well recognised that there were significant issues in respect of the water supply at the hospital" and there are "many questions of significant concern as to how she came to be infected".

It adds the public "deserve to know all of the facts in order that they can be assured that every possible lesson has been learned from this tragedy”.

It continues: "For Milly's parents there is a more fundamental point to consider.

"It is almost three years since they lost their daughter and they have been denied the basic human dignity of being able to grieve the loss of their child because they still do not know what really happened or why.

"They cannot understand how they lost their child and as such their life is anchored to the past. They will not be able to grieve and move on (as best anyone can in such circumstances) until they have the truth.

"To date, they have only been drip-fed some information from the health board. This is not good enough and is a far cry from a full and independent inquiry that seeks to uncover the full facts and circumstances."

The letter says the family "have no trust or faith in anything that they are told" by the health board.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Nicola Sturgeon said she sympathised with the family, and that what they had gone through was “completely unacceptable”.

She said: “I absolutely understand and sympathise with the call for a fatal accident inquiry and the reasons behind that.”

However, she said decisions on fatal accident inquiries are “entirely for the law officers, not the Scottish Government”.

Ms Darroch spoke to journalists at the Scottish Parliament alongside Milly’s dad Neil Main, 37, and Neil’s partner Colette Main.

They were accompanied by Scottish Labour MSP Anas Sarwar, who has been leading the campaign for answers over safety at the hospital.

Ms Darroch said: “I want the truth about how my daughter died and why we weren’t told at the time.

“I just want the truth, and I don’t want any other family to have to go through what we’re going through.

“I think it’s a disgrace the way we’ve been treated.

“They have had the opportunity to come forward with all this information and so far have failed to do so.

“We feel the only option we have is to go for a fatal accident inquiry to get the truth.”

She added: “It’s soul-destroying having to go through all this.

“Milly died three years [ago] in August, but we’re having to relive the pain every day of not knowing the truth. I think it’s undignified.”

She said information from whistle-blowers and media reports is “uncovering lies from the health board”.

Ms Darroch said the health board had been in touch two of three times offering a meeting, but she would not take them up on it.

She added: “If they’re not going to tell the truth – they’re going to lie to my face, so I’d rather not to be honest.”

Mr Sarwar said: "The way that Milly's family has been treated is an utter disgrace.

"They have been drip-fed information about their daughter's tragic death, and heads should roll for that.

"If this had happened in the private sector there would be a criminal investigation, which is why there now needs to be a fatal accident inquiry. This is the very least the family deserves.

"We will not stop until we get justice for Milly's parents and until the public receives answers."

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: "I can confirm that we have received correspondence on behalf of the family of Milly Main and will respond in due course."

A spokeswoman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said the death of any child "is a tragedy and we continue to offer our sympathies to Milly’s family for their loss".

She added: "We have previously written to Milly’s mother to answer some of her questions and we would welcome any further questions she may have.

"We will also continue to update her on the significant amount of work underway to review Milly’s case.

"Milly’s case is being included in the review of cases that Professor Marion Bain, Director of Infection Prevention and Control, will be overseeing and this will involve Milly’s family in whatever way they wish to be involved.

"This may consider whether, in view of the family’s ongoing concerns, a referral should be made to the Crown Office."

Chief executive Jane Grant said: “I am truly sorry for the distress and pain being caused to Milly’s family as they continue to grieve for their daughter.

“Milly’s family deserves answers. We owe it to them to thoroughly and fully re-examine the investigations that took place in 2017 and again last year.

“We want to do anything we can to answer her questions. We have written to her and remain keen to meet Ms Darroch to discuss these results in more detail with her.”