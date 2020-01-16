A WOMAN has been arrested following an investigation into alleged embezzlement at City of Glasgow College.

Police launched an investigation into allegations of fraud at the college in June.

At the time, a spokeswoman for the college, one of the largest in the UK, said a member of staff had been suspended while an internal investigation was conducted.

Police Scotland has confirmed: "A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged embezzlement of funds from Glasgow City College. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course."

City of Glasgow College is one of three colleges in the city - all governed by Glasgow Colleges Regional Board.

In a report to the board's audit committee from the assigned colleges' audit committees, the section headed City of Glasgow College said: “The principal reported to the committee on a matter which is currently under the subject of an internal investigation and forensic internal audit, and which has also been reported to the police.

"The circumstances of this case emerged as a consequence of internal review and reportage. All relevant parties have been informed."

The Scottish Funding Council said in June it was aware of the allegations. A statement said: “SFC is aware of a serious fraud allegation at City of Glasgow College, which is being investigated by Police Scotland."

A spokesman said: “The college and the Glasgow Colleges’ Regional Board are keeping us fully appraised of the situation and in doing so are meeting the terms and conditions of our financial memorandum.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely. However, as a police investigation is ongoing it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”