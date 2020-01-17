The Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh has turned 50 years old with staff and swimmers celebrating the building's half century of serving the city.

Generations of locals have learned to swim within the A-listed building, which is considered one of the finest examples of modernist architecture in Scotland.

It is also home to the only Olympic-standard diving facilities - and the capital's only 50-metre pool - and has been behind the success of many of Scotland's swimming champions.

We have trawled The Herald archives to find rare pictures of the pool as it opened more half a century ago.

Click through our gallery above to see how the iconic sporting venue has changed in the past 50 years.