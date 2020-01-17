Monday 13 January: Royals’ family meeting

The Queen has indicated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to start a more “independent life” away from full-time royal duties and begin a transition period living in the UK and Canada.

It comes after Her Majesty was joined by the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge for face-to-face talks with Harry at her private Norfolk estate after he and his wife Meghan Markle announced they would step back was as senior royals.

Tuesday 14 January: Dealing with politics the Brian Cox way

Brian Cox, one of the most famous supporters of Scottish independence, has recommended getting high on cannabis as a way of coping with political "idiocy".

The Golden Globe-winning actor said in an interview with the Guardian newspaper: “It’s absolutely great and I recommend it to everyone - get stoned!”

Wednesday 15 January: CalMac ferry latest

Shipyard bosses were “fairly and squarely” to blame for the calamitous delays and costs overruns at Ferguson Marine, it has been claimed.

Thursday 16 January: Empty homes scheme

Empty homes revamped under an initiative intended to ease pressure on housing stocks are instead being rented out to tourists.

Friday 17 January: Dual signage

THE £5 million-a-year quango supposed to promote Gaelic language and culture has been branded a “total disaster” after a devastating audit.

