Monday 13 January: Royals’ family meeting
The Queen has indicated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to start a more “independent life” away from full-time royal duties and begin a transition period living in the UK and Canada.
It comes after Her Majesty was joined by the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge for face-to-face talks with Harry at her private Norfolk estate after he and his wife Meghan Markle announced they would step back was as senior royals.
READ MORE: Queen ‘supportive’ of ‘new life’ for Harry and Meghan
Tuesday 14 January: Dealing with politics the Brian Cox way
Brian Cox, one of the most famous supporters of Scottish independence, has recommended getting high on cannabis as a way of coping with political "idiocy".
The Golden Globe-winning actor said in an interview with the Guardian newspaper: “It’s absolutely great and I recommend it to everyone - get stoned!”
READ MORE: Succession's Brian Cox recommends getting 'stoned' on cannabis to deal with politics
Wednesday 15 January: CalMac ferry latest
Shipyard bosses were “fairly and squarely” to blame for the calamitous delays and costs overruns at Ferguson Marine, it has been claimed.
READ MORE: Ferguson bosses ‘fairly and squarely to blame for ship debacle’
Thursday 16 January: Empty homes scheme
Empty homes revamped under an initiative intended to ease pressure on housing stocks are instead being rented out to tourists.
READ MORE: Empty homes scheme ‘being used to convert Airbnb-style lets’
Friday 17 January: Dual signage
THE £5 million-a-year quango supposed to promote Gaelic language and culture has been branded a “total disaster” after a devastating audit.
READ MORE: Taxpayer-funded Gaelic quango a £5m 'disaster'
