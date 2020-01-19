Netflix’s chief content officer has said the streaming giant would be interested in working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan have walked away from the monarchy and in an unprecedented statement said they will “no longer formally represent the Queen”.

The couple will stop carrying out royal duties from the spring, will stop using HRH and will repay the taxpayers’ millions spent on their home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to be highly sought after once they step down from royal duties (Yui Mok/PA Wire PA)

The move means Harry and Meghan are free to strike lucrative contracts and experts have speculated they could soon follow in the footsteps of their friends Barack and Michelle Obama.

The Obamas agreed a production deal with Netflix to make TV and film projects and now Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, has said he would be interested in working with the soon-to-be former royals.

Speaking at an event in Los Angeles, he told the PA news agency: “Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure.”

Following the Sussexes’ bombshell announcement that they would be standing back from royal duties, it was reported Meghan had already signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to an elephant charity.

And last week video emerged of Harry highlighting his wife’s talents to Disney chief executive Robert Iger during the European premiere of The Lion King in July.

He said: “You do know she does voiceovers?”

Iger replied: “I did not know that,” and the duke went on to say: “You seem surprised. She’s really interested.”

Harry and Meghan are likely to be highly sought after in whichever field they enter.

Former Suits actress Meghan’s combination of royalty and Hollywood glamour means she will not be short of offers should she choose to follow the Obamas or the Clintons in writing a memoir, or about topics she is passionate about such as women’s empowerment.

For Harry, it has been predicted the lecture circuit would give him a chance to share his experience of travelling the world, while his time in the military means he is no stranger to leading others.