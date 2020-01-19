Users across the world are reporting issues with popular messaging service WhatsApp.

Hundreds of app users began experiencing problems with sending and receiving media on Sunday morning.

Normal text messages and links appear to be delivering fine, however, voice notes are also suffering.

Source: Down Detector

Website Down Detector is showing large scale problems across the UK and part of UAE, with other issues evident in parts of Spain and Italy.

It is not yet apparent if the issue is affecting Facebook messaging services.

People have turned to other social networking sites to spread word of the issue.

Is it just me or WhatsApp is Temporarily down, cause my photos, GIFs, and voice note fail to deliver..

Any other person with this issue? — Muzamil Zafar (@muzamilzafar_) January 19, 2020

What's wrong with WhatsApp again? Unable to send photos ☹️😞#WhatsAppDown — Devlina Ganguly (@AarKiBolboBolo) January 19, 2020