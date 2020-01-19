A double-decker bus was engulfed in flames on Saturday evening outside Glasgow Fort shopping centre.

Emergency services were called to the busy shopping centre after the bus was deliberately set on fire around 6pm.

No one was on board the bus at the time as the vehicle was parked at a terminus to allow a driver change over.

Police have confirmed the blaze is being treated as wilful and are searching for those responsible.

There were no reported injuries due to the fire but onlookers captured images showing huge plumes of smoke emerging from the bus.

Two fire engines were rushed to the scene after Scottish Fire and Rescue Services received the call at 5.38pm.

A spokeswoman confirmed fire appliances were at the scene until 7pm last night.

First Bus has confirmed it was one of their new fleet of eco vehicles bought as part of a £100million investment.

It was ordered for Glasgow city centre's Low Emission Zone (LEZ).

A First Bus spokesman said: "I can confirm it was one of our vehicles. A brand new low emission one bought for the LEZ in October.

"No one was on board or injured, the fire was extinguished by the fire brigade on-site and has now been recovered to the depot to be assessed."

Drivers were advised at the time to avoid the surrounding area of Auchinlea Road.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Emergency services were called to a report of a bus on fire at Glasgow Fort around 6.00pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

"Nobody was injured. Police are treating the incident as wilful and enquiries are ongoing."