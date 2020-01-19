Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses following an attempted murder in Greenock.

A 20-year-old man is described as being in a “serious but stable condition” in hospital after the incident, which took place on Cobham Street in the Gibshill area of the town.

After being attacked at 10pm on Saturday, the man made his way to Lady Octavia Sports Centre, where an ambulance was called and he was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital.

Police have launched an extensive investigation into the incident and are checking nearby CCTV and carrying out door to door enquiries.

Detective Inspector Robert Bowie of Paisley CID said: “Officers working on the investigation are checking all available CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries to identify the person responsible and find out the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I am appealing to anyone who was on the cycle path or the surrounding area around this time who may have witnessed the attack or saw any suspicious activity to contact the police as a matter of urgency. I am also keen to speak to the person who called the ambulance for the victim.

“We continue to use all available resources at our disposal to investigate this serious incident, and would urge anyone who may have information in connection with the attack, no matter how small they think it is, to contact the police.”

Possible witnesses are asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 4253 of January 18, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.