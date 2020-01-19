An environmental charity has accused Scotland of failing to improve air quality after pollution levels soared in 2019.

The country's major cities, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, have been revealed as having the most heavily polluted streets by campaigners at Friends of Earth Scotland, who have described the state of the country’s air as “shameful”.

Glasgow's Hope Street took the top spot for the most polluted street, recording 55.63 microgrammes of Nitrogen Dioxide per cubic metre, breaching the limit of 40 microgrammes per cubic metre.

Nicolson Street and St John’s Road in Edinburgh, Seagate and Lochee Road in Dundee and Academy Street in Inverness were also revealed as problem spots.

The data suggests the Nitrogen Dioxide limits were breached in all six areas last year.

Gavin Thomson, air pollution campaigner at Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: “These figures are shameful.

“They show that air pollution is failing to improve across Scotland, which means millions of us are at risk of serious health conditions, like asthma, heart attacks, and strokes.

“In many areas, pollution problems appear to be getting worse."

Campaigners say the data shows the Scottish Government and councils have been 'too slow' in reducing car traffic in towns and cities.

Glasgow City Council said a 'wide range of work' is underway in the city to curb the issue.

A spokeswoman said: “The £115m City Deal Avenues project will transform the urban realm of 21 major streets in Glasgow city centre to encourage more walking, cycling and economic growth.

“Similar plans for Byres Road will also support a focus on cycling, reduce the availability of car parking and create a better environment.

“Since the start of this year as part of the phased implementation of Glasgow's LEZ, at least 40% of journeys through the city centre will now be made by buses that meet the required emission standard.

"By the end of 2022, this will rise to 100% at which time the LEZ will broaden in scope and become applicable to all other vehicle types, including taxis and private cars.

“The recently introduced bus gate on Oswald St is steering hundreds of vehicles away from Hope Street every hour, which will help to reduce emissions in the area.”