So, they will no longer use royal titles or formally represent the Queen. They’re paying back the £2.4 million of public money spent on doing up their house, have vowed not to take any more of our cash and are moving to Canada.

Clearly, Harry and Meghan aren’t so much stepping back from royal life as checking out completely, with a flick of the Vs that could be taken to signify peace, victory or what those of us fluent in Parliamo Glasgow would recognise as “get it up ye”.

Safe to say I won’t be spending too much time fretting over the future happiness of this super-rich celebrity couple. But I do wish them well, especially since the completely OTT reaction to their decision tells you everything you need to know about why they had the good sense to pack it all in the first place.

More importantly, however, the wider fallout from the Sussex move tells us much about the general state of post-Brexit Britain. And it ain’t pretty. In fact, it’s getting downright scary, especially as every week the narrative seems to shift closer to the divisive and damaging - but also very deliberate - culture wars being waged in Trump’s America.

We witnessed this first hand over the last couple of weeks with the grim spectacle of groups of well-spoken middle class white men, mostly of a certain age, being rounded up and brought into television studios to sit on sofas next to black women and explain to them not only what racism is and is not, but also why their (female and black) lived experiences of it are worthless. And, when the women speakers pointed out the irony and injustice of this set-up? Calm down dear, you’re getting hysterical.

Question Time provided perhaps the most eye-watering example of this when actor Lawrence Fox - who had been invited to sit in the “voice of the people” chair - unleashed a shocking but very revealing attack on a mixed-race member of the audience who suggested Meghan Markle’s treatment by the media and others had been racist.

Mr Fox, a Harrow-educated member of an established acting dynasty known for his role in the detective series Lewis, tore into the woman - who it turns out is an academic researcher in race and ethnicity - talking over her, aggressively calling the suggestion of racism “boring”, adding imperiously: “We’re the mostly tolerant, lovely country in the world." The actor compounded matters by using the tired and predictable “you’re the racist” defence when quite reasonably questioned on how a spiffing white chap like him could be so sure about what racism is and is not.

I don’t doubt that from Mr Fox’s privileged perch, Britain is indeed tolerant and lovely. It is certainly still tolerant of and shockingly reverent towards posh types like him who ignorantly and arrogantly skip through life with a wealthy family to pick them up if things don’t go their way. Laughably, most of the similar types I’ve met in life honestly believe they earn their opportunities on merit.

The ennui of privilege, eh? They tend to be bored with uppity totty of all races, of course. They’re probably terribly fed up with feckless poor people banging on about foodbanks, and moany, chippy Jocks, too.

It’s the soaring confidence of such attacks and pronouncements that really concerns me, however, the increasingly loud and proud tone of them, the whiff of US right-wing platforms like Fox News, Breitbart and One American News Network.

Indeed, rather than apologising or stepping back from his embarrassingly outburst on Question Time, Mr Fox, who has been roundly criticised by his profession, saw fit to launch a defence of his actions, including a barrage of mocking, wince-inducing tweets packed with right-wing US tropes around “liberals” and “wokeness”. What’s going on? We simply wouldn’t have tolerated such behaviour in public 10 years ago.

But with Boris Johnson in Number 10, a man who defends his writings about “piccaninnies” with “water melon smiles”, “bum boys” “girly swats” and how voting Tory will “give your wife bigger breasts”, I suppose such behaviour has both permission and a champion.

Make no mistake, the faction of the Tory party that has taken over Britain in the wake of Brexit will revel in and stoke culture wars of this kind. It feels threatened by attacks on pale, male stale dominance, of course. But such divisiveness also works as the ultimate distraction technique, stealing our focus away from the deliberate running down of public services, the re-writing of the social contract.

And so far it’s working a treat.