Police Scotland say they are worried the Scottish independence movement could be hijacked by bigots and counter-protests, according to reports.

A police insider told the Scottish Sun there were 'very real' fears Loyalist marches could become a 'proxy' for anti-independence protests.

"We saw very serious disorder last year. This year Indyref2 tensions are added in the mix.

"It could inflame things at a time when we're stretched for resources," the source said.

It comes after Police Scotland dealt with growing numbers of large-scale protests on issues including independence, Brexit and climate change last year.

The source's concern was echoed by deputy chief constable Will Kerr, who told The Sun: "A dynamic political landscape presents the possibility of large-scale protests regarding everything from Brexit to independence and climate change.

"All of these factors contribute to an operational environment in 2020 that will need the mass mobilisation of officers."

An SNP spokesman commented: "It would be very disappointing if there was a repeat of some of the violence that marred some marches last year."

However, a Scottish Conservative spokesman claimed: "The fact that senior SNP ministers casually use extreme nationalist language does not help."