Jackie Baillie looks to be the favourite of the Scottish Labour deputy leader contest.

The party announced today that three candidates have made it through to the next round of the race.

Ms Baillie, MSP for Dumbarton, came first in the number of nominations received from elected councillors, MSPs and MPs.

She gained a total of 60 nominations, with 48 coming from councillors, 11 from fellow MSPs and one from Scottish Labour's only MP, Ian Murray.

Ms Baillie was the only candidate who managed to gain both the required MSP and councillor nominations.

Glasgow councillor Matt Kerr took 33 nominations, and Glasgow MSP Pauline McNeil bagged 17.

Dundee councillor Michael Marra did not meet the nominations threshold to make it to the next round.

To appear on the member's ballot, candidates will now have to win nominations from at least 5% of Scottish Labour's constituency Labour parties or three affiliated organisations.

I am grateful to everyone that nominated me for the deputy leader of @scottishlabour it is very much appreciated. Let’s have a positive debate, unify the party and offer hope to people for the future of our country. — Jackie Baillie (@jackiebmsp) January 19, 2020

The candidates have until February 14 to pull in the nominations, with membership and affiliates supporters voting from February 21 to April 2.

Ms Baillie said on her success: "I am delighted to see so many of my Scottish Labour colleagues putting their faith in me to become the next deputy leader of the Scottish Labour Party and I thank them for their support.

"Over the next few weeks, I will be travelling the length and breadth of the country, listening to the views of members and supporters. For Scottish Labour to win again, we must first understand the reasons for our losses.

"I have seen, first hand, the positive change that Scottish Labour can make to individuals, communities and our country, when we are in power. I look forward to working alongside members in the fight to rebuild our Party and regain the trust of Scots everywhere."