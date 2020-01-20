An archaeologist and a seabird and marine ranger are being sought to work on one of the most remote islands in Britain.

National Trust for Scotland (NTS), which owns the isolated archipelago of St Kilda - 40 miles northwest of North Uist, Outer Hebrides - has advertised the full-time positions.

The archaeologist role will last for 12 months and the seabird and marine ranger position is from April to mid-November.

READ MORE: Teacher wanted for seven pupils on idyllic Scottish island

Former St Kilda archaeologist Craig Stanford previously described his role as a "job of a lifetime".

Candidates would be expected to 'conserve the cultural heritage' of the archipelago and help visitors discover the islands.

Other duties for the archeologist would include undertaking artefact analysis and assisting with guided walks.

The ranger will monitor the population and breeding patterns of seabirds on St Kilda and record marine sightings in the surrounding waters.

St Kilda attracts around 5,000 visitors a year, with MOD staff and conservationists also making a temporary home on the island.

The last permanent resident was evacuated 90 years ago as living conditions became too tough.

READ MORE: More than 'lip service' needed to save Scotland's islands

With the MOD base being rebuilt, up to 70 people were living on the island last summer although the temporary population usually sits at around 30 to 40 people.

NTS staff have typically stayed in the old manse on the island, which is fitted with phone lines and an internet connection with microwave links used as a last resort to communicate with the outside world.

Food is usually delivered by MOD helicopter from a shop at Benbecula with staff usually ordering three weeks of supplies at a time.