A police officer’s body has been pulled from the River Forth in Fife.

The alarm was raised about concerns for a man near Clackmannanshire Bridge in Kincardine at around 9.25pm on Sunday.

A search was launched and the body of the 28-year-old man was pulled from the water shortly after.

It was later confirmed he was a police officer.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a colleague who died near Kincardine on Sunday.

“Our thoughts are with the officer’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“The death of a colleague affects everyone within the organisation and will be most keenly felt by those officers and staff who worked beside him.

“It is important that they receive all our support.

“I will be visiting the officer’s family, friends and colleagues to offer our deepest sympathy and ensure they have access to the support they need at this difficult time.”

READ MORE: Hamilton boss Brian Rice cited by SFA over alleged gambling offences as he reveals his admission of 'disease'

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were made aware of concern for a person near the Clackmannanshire Bridge in Kincardine around 9.25pm on Sunday.

“The body of a 28-year-old man was recovered from the River Forth a short time later following a search.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”