Eight men and a woman are to stand trial accused of attempting to murder a man and stabbing two others in an alleged brawl in Glasgow city centre.

One of the men is also accused of attacking a fourth man with a knife in the disturbance in the Merchant City after an Old Firm game.

Kyle Beard, 25; Andrew Quinn, 26; James Quinn, 21; William Barclay, 28; Kahl Cullen, 23; Gemma Martin, 25; Jack Docherty, 28; Jamie Kinnaird, 26, and James Gemmell, 23, are accused of carrying out the attacks on March 31 last year.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

It is alleged the nine accused attempted to murder Francis McCann and they repeatedly punched him, stamped on him, stabbed him in the neck with a knife or similar instrument, poured cider over him and threw a bottle at him at the junction of Albion Street and Blackfriars Street.

They are also accused of assaulting Scott Meehan, punching him on the head, knocking him to the ground and striking him on the body with a knife or something similar to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

It is also alleged they attacked a third man named Lee Wylie and they repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and body and stabbed him with a knife or similar instrument, all to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Beard also faces a further assault charge, with prosecutors alleging he attacked George Cullen and struck him on the face with a knife or something similar, to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement .

All nine are also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and shouting and swearing at members of the public.

Andrew Quinn has lodged a special defence of self-defence in relation to the alleged attack on Mr Meehan, while James Quinn has also lodged a special defence, the details of which were not given in court.

Lord Armstrong set a trial date for July 6 at the High Court in Glasgow.