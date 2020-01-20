PLANS to connect two city centre office buildings with a bridge have been rejected by the council.

Applicant Urban Life Contracts Ltd wanted to join 4 West Regent Street and 76 Renfield Street at second floor level over Bath Lane.

The company believed the move would have been a "positive addition" to the area.

Creditfix, a provider of debt advice and solutions, has over 300 staff in both buildings.

"The project would assist us to combine and centralise our Glasgow offices, allowing staff to communicate, share experiences and knowledge and connect the staff together as one group," a planning report stated.

"This would also allow us to meet between the two offices, giving staff and management the ability to help build customer relations, which will assist in the sharing of technology systems and support.

"With the projected growth in our business, it is vital that we engage more staff, in Glasgow, to allow us to give our clients the best customer satisfaction and the best customer journey, where possible."

The applicants said the bridge would "alleviate the functional and practical problems faced by the users of both buildings".

"It is felt that the bridge link will be a positive addition to the environs of the lane and help contribute to a successful and attractive destination.

"Whilst the bridge link does not alter the ground floor interaction at street level, it offers a visual focal point and point of interest.

"It has the potential to increase footfall within the lane and improve the environment with additional lighting and passive surveillance.

"The bridge also offers a creative initiative that will contribute to the implementation of many of the aims of the Lanes Strategy."

Glasgow City Council has a strategy to encourage owners to make full use of the lanes network.

However, the council ruled the bridge, which would have spanned almost five metres, would have been detrimental.

"The proposed link bridge attempts to form a relationship between two architecturally unrelated and incompatible buildings, to the detriment of the visual amenity of the buildings themselves, Bath Lane and the wider central conservation area," the authority's decision stated.