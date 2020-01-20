Plans to create a new concert arena inside Edinburgh Princes Street Gardens have won the backing of capital locals after more than two thirds welcomed the design in a public consultation.

The ‘Hobbit House’ style replacement for the historic Ross Bandstand was first put forward in 2017 by American architecture firm wHY as part of a competition to find a new layout for the arena in the public park.

A visitor centre and an area for cafes and community space would also be created as part of the project.

Almost 1,000 people responded to a public appeal for views on the design, with around 68 per cent giving it their seal of approval.

The Edinburgh Evening News reported a planning application for the site was due to be officially submitted in the spring.

Heritage groups previously raised concerns the revamped design would lead to ‘over-commercialisation’ of the space after a festive period which saw several controversies surrounding the use of the Gardens as a home for the annual Christmas market.

Over 70 per cent of respondents to the consultation backed maintaining the current cap of five major events being held at the Bandstand every year.

David Ellis, managing director at The Quaich Project an alliance between Ross Development Trust and the City of Edinburgh Council, which runs the gardens, said: "As the product of four years' of engagement with stakeholders and the people of Edinburgh, the designs presented at the most recent public consultation will transform West Princes Street Gardens, making it more accessible, open and useful for all.”

"Currently, the Ross Bandstand is outdated and inflexible and the plans we're putting forward open up possibilities for a whole range of community groups and activities around the year."