SCOTTISH Labour is facing a bruising fight over the party’s deputy leadership, after the field was narrowed to two candidates.

Moderate MSP Jackie Baillie will go up against left-wing Glasgow City Councillor Matt Kerr.

It followed Dundee City Councillor Michael Marra failing to get enough nominations and Glasgow MSP Pauline McNeill pulling out despite getting through to the last three.

Ms McNeill said she expected the contest to be “acutely polarised” and there was “little scope for a voice in the middle” like hers.

In her withdrawal statement, she pointedly reminded Ms Baillie and Mr Kerr that “divided parties do not win elections”.

However the fight to be Richard Leonard’s deputy now looks set to be a bitter battle between Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters and critics.

Mr Kerr, who stood in Glasgow South West at the general election, is likely to get the backing of key unions such as Unite and the CWU.

However Ms Baillie may well get an endorsement from the GMB, as she has steadfastly supported its members at Faslane Naval base in her Dumbarton constituency.

Ms Baillie, who was sacked by Mr Leonard in 2018 for briefing against him, can also expect support from Glasgow MSP Anas Sarwar and his West of Scotland political machine.

This is because Mr Kerr would be guaranteed first place on the Glasgow list at the 2021 Holyrood election if he became deputy, jeopardising Mr Sarwar’s place in parliament.

With Labour lists ‘zipped’ for gender, meaning men and women in alternate places, Mr Sarwar would be relegated to third place, making his re-election highly unlikely.

The contest was prompted by former deputy Lesley Laird losing her Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath seat at the general election to suspended SNP candidate Neal Hanvey.

Party branch, unions and affiliate nomination close on February 14. The ballot then opens on February 21, with the result on April 3.

Ms McNeill had wanted to job share the post with Ms Baillie, but Labour HQ rejected the idea.

She said: “The party in Scotland must change or die. There has never been a more crucial time for Scottish Labour. We must have answers on the way forward for Scotland’s future. We must offer a credible alternative vision for Scotland.

“I have decided to withdraw my nomination and focus my energies on how to get these issues resolved by engaging with people across the country, tackling the Government on their record and working for my constituents in Glasgow.

“I am sorry to disappoint the people in my campaign and my supporters but I believe that I can make a change to our party through this action rather than spending two months in a deputy leadership contest where I may not be heard.

“I will also focus on helping the party develop radical policies on my poverty and housing briefs. I wish both candidates all the best.

“I take this opportunity to remind them both divided parties do not win elections.”