Nicola Sturgeon has detailed how support for businesses is being stepped up as the UK prepares to quit the EU at the end of this month.

The First Minister said she could "not wait for the confusion surrounding the UK Government's Brexit negotiations to clear" before acting.

She used a speech to the CBI's International Trade conference in Edinburgh to set out efforts aimed at helping firms in Scotland increase their exports.

The Scottish Government has already set the target of growing exports from a fifth of Scotland's GDP to a quarter over a 10-year period.

With Brexit taking place in less than two weeks, Ms Sturgeon set out plans to expand the GlobalScot network from 600 to 2,000 - massively increasing the number of people making contacts and identifying opportunities for firms in the global market.

GlobalScot describes itself as a "worldwide network of entrepreneurial and inspirational business leaders, dedicated to supporting Scotland's most ambitious companies".

As part of the plans, the GlobalScot network in Europe will doubled before the end of this year, going from 250 to 500.

The FM Export Challenge, which allows businesses to get advice from existing exporters, will also be expanded.

Furthermore, a trade specialist from Scottish Development International will be allocated to each one of some 1,200 firms identified as being key in achieving the export target.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Brexit threatens to be hugely damaging to Scotland's economy and presents a particular challenge to exporters as we are taken out of the world's biggest single market, which is around eight times bigger than the UK market."

Having close ties with the EU would "provide the best access to European markets" after Brexit, but the First Minister warned: "We cannot predict what will happen.

"What I can guarantee is that the Scottish Government will strengthen our international ties and an important part of that involves encouraging more businesses to export.

"We cannot wait for the confusion surrounding the UK Government's Brexit negotiations to clear before taking action to protect Scottish businesses and jobs."

Ms Sturgeon added: "Our aim is to ensure businesses receive the support and expertise they need.

"As well as the initiatives I have outlined today, our enterprise agencies are expanding to meet exporters' needs.

"We are also supporting the Scottish Chambers of Commerce to deliver around 35 trade missions this year and working closely with the CBI and others to help drive the FM Export Challenge.

"Boosting our exports will be good for productivity, good for the balance of trade and good for our quality of life.

"I want to see a strong Scottish economy built on successful, internationally competitive businesses."

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland director, stressed the need for firms in Scotland to be able to input into post-Brexit trade talks.

She said: "As negotiations about the future relationship with the UK's largest trading partner hove into view and it looks to strike trade deals with partners old and new, we need to do what we can to ensure that Scottish firms can feed into this process and capitalise on opportunities through a joined-up approach - not just across Government but between Governments.

"It is firms that trade most goods and services that are at the front line of market access barriers and strike deals every day the world over.

"Their knowledge and insight - from the factory, shop and office floor to the boardroom - will be mission critical to the UK, and Scotland's, trading future."

A UK Government spokesman said: "We are committed to ensuring all four nations of the UK will benefit from post-Brexit trading opportunities.

"Our independent trade policy will see new free trade deals negotiated for the benefit of all UK businesses.

"We are working closely with Scottish business leaders and trade bodies to ensure maximum benefits for Scotland."