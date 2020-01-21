When it comes to regeneration ideas, no-one can accuse Glasgow City Council of being unimaginative.

The local authority is looking to revitalise the Blythswood Square area of the city and one bizarre suggestion involves the installation of a giant waterslide.

The bold idea would see pasty Glaswegian thrill-seekers hurtling down Blythswood Street as part of a temporary installation to attract visitors to the area.

However, there are also a few more straightforward suggestions in the draft regeneration plans, including improving links to the West End by addressing the M8 divide, re-opening Blythswood Square to the public and upgrading Charing Cross and Anderston train stations.

Councillors are expected to back the launch of an eight-week public consultation on the proposals when they meet on Thursday.

Susan Aitken, Glasgow City Council leader, said: “The district regeneration frameworks are key to the development of the city centre over the next decade, and to help shape the area in a way that reflects what we all want, it’s important that as many people as possible take part in this consultation on the Blythswood district.”

The framework, which comes as councillors are also being asked to agree plans to make the area around George Square car-free, has a key aim of “Reducing the barrier created by the motorway”.

It states: “Currently, the M8 is designed like a traffic machine. It has a negative impact on the surrounding city. The ambition is to untangle the M8 knot and reduce the negative impact of the motorway ‘spaghetti’.”

Wider bridges with green, play spaces and walls, covering views of the M8, to “reduce the feeling of crossing a motorway” are being considered.

The proposal also states Blythswood Square should be a “great urban square” and outlines plans for Blythswood Street Steep Park, an “all-weather urban playground”.

“Blythswood Street is chosen because it is spectacularly steep, provides nice views to the horizon and runs between Garnethill Park, Blythswood Square and the future River Park,” it states.

Temporary street events, such as music festivals, pop-up stores and a water slide, are also proposed. Water slides have been erected in other cities across the world, including in Bristol.

As with other city frameworks, the Blythswood plan includes cutting down on the number of cars, creating “edge of city centre” parking along the M8 corridor and enhancing pedestrian and cycling routes.

It states candidate sites for multi-storey car parking are adjacent to Anderston Station, off the M8 and Clydeside Expressway, to serve the city centre, Anderston Station and SEC/Hydro and over the M8, north of Sauchiehall Street.

The possibility of turning more rooftops into green spaces should be investigated, the report adds.

Work on Blythswood Court, described as a “badly integrated, unattractive 70s structure with lots of vacant spaces”, is a priority.

In the short term, the report suggests the empty spaces “should be programmed with functions that enliven the complex”, such as start-up businesses, day care, non-profit organisations and artists’ studios.

However, longer term “the proposal is to radically restructure the lower levels of the building, or possibly completely redevelop the complex”.

Buildings such as Alexander “Greek” Thomson’s St Vincent Street Church and the Mitchell Library, which is “blighted” by the M8, warrant “special care and attention”.

There are also plans to re-populate Blythswood by adapting and re-using upper floors, re-purposing Georgian townhouses and providing a mix of housing for students, young professionals, families and elderly people.

Meanwhile, the George Square plans would involve the site becoming car-free, with two sides closed to all traffic.

The proposal would see the east side of the square outside the City Chambers and the opposite end at Merchants House fully ­pedestrianised, with the two longer sides used for buses, taxis, private hires and cycles only, between 7am and 7pm.

The first changes, if approved, which remove all parking spaces around the square, are planned to be in place by this summer.

The idea is to make some changes before the European Championship football matches at Hampden Park in June and remove all the parking spaces currently around three sides of the square, creating more space for people.

The council carried out a consultation exercise last year asking ­people what they wanted the square to be used for and what changes they would like to see to improve the square.

The findings from the consultation, which had more than 2,000 responses, included a reduction in traffic or an element of pedestrianisation, a more sustainable green space and a place to sit or relax.

The estimated cost for the proposed George Square works is between £8million to £10m. This will be met from existing capital budgets, including the Glasgow City Region City Deal.

Ms Aitken, said: “The consultation findings echo what our citizens routinely tell us, that something clearly has to change with George Square. I’m really encouraged there is consensus on many key ­elements.

“The public conversations we have facilitated tell us our people want a greener square with less traffic, a space of high-design quality and which continues to function as it traditionally has done, as a space for Glaswegians to gather. Our task now is to respond to that, respecting the square’s history and place in Glasgow life.”