The Scottish Greens are reportedly set to relaunch their Yes campaign at an event in Glasgow.

Patrick Harvie told our sister paper The National that the 'Independent Scotland in Europe' rally would signal the party's intent for the country to rejoin the EU as an independent nation.

The news comes as talk of a new Yes Scotland organisation gains momentum following Boris Johnson's refusal to allow the Scottish Parliament to hold a legal second independence referendum.

Mr Harvie told The National: "In 2014 the Better Together campaign told the people of Scotland that ‘No’ meant we would remain as members of the European Union. Yet here we are just over a week from being dragged out against our will and the likes of Ruth Davidson and Willie Rennie who led that campaign don’t even have enough integrity to offer an apology.

“It’s now clear that we’ll be dragged out on the 31st, losing all our rights as EU citizens. We’ll be denied the right to move, live, love and work in 27 other EU countries. Our EU friends and neighbours here fear for their futures in these uncertain times.

“In such circumstances, it’s outrageous and undemocratic that we are denied a say over our own future. The people of Scotland are sovereign, only we have a right to decide our future.

“It is so important in these dispiriting times that we don’t let go of hope.

“The people of Scotland deserve better, and as we relaunch our Green Yes campaign we will offer a positive vision for Scotland’s future – showing how we can make the most of our potential as a small European nation.”

Co-president of the Greens in the European Parliament, Ska Keller, has been named as one of the speakers at the Glasgow rally, set to take place on January 31 at the Barras Art and Design Centre.

Mr Harvie said that her attendance at the rally was proof of how Greens across Europe recognise that “Scotland’s future is a matter for the people of Scotland to determine”.

He added: “Our European family would be rooting for us to rejoin the EU as quickly as possible.”