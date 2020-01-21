Sam Torrance, one of Scotland's most celebrated golfing sons, is recovering at home after suffering a stroke.
It has been reported that the 66-year-old, who was a decorated Ryder Cup perennial and holed the winning putt in the 1985 match at The Belfry before captaining Europe to glory at the same venue in 2002, had a stent inserted in his neck on Boxing Day.
"It wasn’t the Christmas that the Torrances were expecting,” said his manager, Vicky Cuming of IMG.
"The surgery went well, though; he’s recovering nicely and looking forward to getting back on the golf course soon."
Torrance announced last year that he had effectively retired from competitive golf after a shimmering career which saw him win 21 times on the European Tour and 11 times in the over-50s ranks.
