THE annual uptake of student loans has almost tripled since the SNP came to power on a promise to abolish student debt, according to official figures.

The Auditor General for Scotland said £533m of loans were authorised in 2018/19, an increase of 185 per cent on the £187m of debt created in 2008/09.

Since 2011 alone, the total outstanding loan debt has grown from £2.5bn to £5.5bn.

Of the 654,000 individuals who have borrowed from the Student Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS) since 2000, around 500,000 still have debt to repay.

The average annual loan has grown from £2420 per person in 2008/9 to £5300 in 2018/19, with students from deprived areas borrowing more than those from the most affluent areas.

On average, poorer students borrowed £5800 last year compared to £4960 for the better off.

The Scottish Government calculates only 62p of every pound in debt will ever be repaid.

Labour said it showed the First Minister had failed on education.

At the 2007 Holyrood election, the SNP appealed to student voters and their families with a campaign to “dump the debt”.

Its manifesto said: “Scotland can be smarter. It’s time for more opportunities for young Scots with smaller class sizes and it’s time to dump student debt.”

It said an SNP government’s job would be “removing the burden of the debt repayments owed to the Student Loans Company by Scottish domiciled and resident graduates”.

However the promise was rapidly dropped by Alex Salmond’s minority administration when the costs proved exorbitant, around £2bn.

In a new briefing paper, the Auditor General said the ever-growing size of student loans posed questions for the Scottish Government.

Student loans of up to £6750 a year are currently available to college and university students

To help them cover the cost of living while studying.

They are repaid with interest once people start earning more than a set salary threshold.

For 2019.20, the threshold is £18,935, and the former students repay 9 per cent of their income above this threshold each year.

Any debt still outstanding after 30 years is written off.

The Scottish Government has committed to raising the payment threshold to £25,000 from April 2021, meaning a drop in the debt likely to be repaid.

As a result, the Government last recorded a £590m “impairment” against the outstanding debt, which is technically accounted for as a financial asset.

However the Treasury provides ring-fenced funding to meet this cost.

Auditor General Caroline Gardner said: “Student loans are only one part of the package of student support but they represent a significant investment by the Scottish Government.

“These loans need to be repaid in full by either the students or the state, so it’s important that the figures are clearly reported to ensure the costs are sustainable and the impact on individual students is understood.”

Scottish Labour Education Spokesperson Iain Gray MSP said: "When the SNP came to power they promised to 'Dump The Debt Monster'.

"Instead they slashed student grants and bursaries and looked on as students were forced into borrowing more to survive. The facts speak for themselves.

"Student debt has soared to £5.5bn, more than double what it was in 2011, and the average individual debt level on entry into repayment has more than doubled.

“Particularly worrying is the fact that it is students from the most deprived areas that are having to borrow the most, leaving them with more debt than students from more privileged areas.

“If we are to judge the First Minister on her record on education, or on her promises to students, then she has failed the test.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.