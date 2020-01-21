They have a career spanning decades and an impressive discography that has led them to worldwide success.

And now, fans of 70s rock group Blondie are getting the chance to see frontwoman Debbie Harry and the band's co-founder Chris Stein in the flesh at an up-close-and-personal event in Glasgow.

The pair will discuss the last 50 years of the band and their lives as artists in an in-depth conversation with multidisciplinary artist and director Rob Roth at the city's Royal Concert Hall on April 22.

It is part of a UK tour which will see the trio delve into memories of playing with artists including The Ramones and H.R. Giger, and their adventures in 1970s New York.

Other venues include Birmingham's Symphony Hall, Manchester's Bridgewater Hall and London's Barbican Centre.

They will also discuss Debbie Harry's best selling autobiography, Face It, which was released at the end of last year and has been dubbed the 'ultimate rock n roll memoir' by some.

Chris Stein's recent photo works 'Negative' and 'Point of View' will also be at the centre of discussion.

"Each presentation has its own surprises with new stories,” says Rob Roth, “plus special guests and previously unseen visuals.”

"I've always loved the way Chris tells stories,” says Debbie, “I think you will too.”

General tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, January 24 at 10am HERE, with presale available on Thursday, January 23 at 10am.