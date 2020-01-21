A police officer has been seriously injured after the marked car he was driving was involved in a crash as officers responded to a 999 call.

A second officer was also injured while the driver of the other car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

READ MORE: Police begin probe into death of Stefan Sutherland after family claim 'foul play'

The marked police car was in Edinburgh Road at the junction with Springboig Road in Glasgow when it was involved in a crash with a white Ford Ka at around 8.15pm on Monday.

Officers were responding to an emergency call and the vehicle had its lights and sirens on at the time.

The driver of the police car was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

His colleague, who was in the passenger seat, was also taken to hospital as a precaution and later released.

The woman driving the Ka was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary by ambulance as a precaution.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

READ MORE: Police probe launched after attempted murder in Greenock

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“Anyone who has any information to help with our inquiries, including dashcam footage, should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3311 of Monday, 20 January.”