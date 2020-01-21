The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have warned they will pursue legal action against paparazzi who continue to ‘harass’ the couple near their base in Canada.
It comes after a number of newspapers and websites published photos of Meghan Markle walking with her dogs and son Archie close to their home on Vancouver Island.
Lawyers for the couple allege photographers ‘hid in the bushes’ and did not ask the Duchess for consent before taking the pictures - which were then shared in the Canadian media.
It is also claimed some paparazzi have attempted to photograph the inside of their house using long range lenses, while others have reportedly been “camped” outside the property.
Harry arrived back in Canada on Monday after attending the UK-Africa summit in London.
Hours earlier, Meghan was pictured carrying the couple's eight-month-old son Archie in a baby sling, while walking her two dogs, Guy and Oz, in North Hill Regional Park on Vancouver Island.
On Sunday, it was announced the Sussexes would renounce their HRH titles, no longer carry out royal duties or military appointments and no longer formally represent the Queen after announcing a decision to quit as full-time royals.
Meanwhile, Meghan is embroiled in a legal fight with the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a private letter to her father, Thomas Markle.
