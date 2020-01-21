The walkways and nature trails of Kelvingrove Park helped him to pay the bills while starting out as a young, aspiring musician.

Edwyn Collins designed and illustrated leaflets for the park in the late 1970s, just as his band Orange Juice was forming.

But now he will return to the green space as a world-renowned musician to perform at the historic bandstand as part of the award-winning Summer Nights series.

The “A Girl Like You” singer will join artists including Van Morrison, Primal Scream, Katie Tunstall, Cat Stevens, Altered Images and King Creosote on the bill.

Speaking about his previous experience of the park, Mr Collins said: “I spent a lot of time in Kelvingrove in 1978/79, when I was an illustrator for Glasgow Parks. I designed and illustrated leaflets for walkways and nature trails.

“It was a very nice job for someone like me, the only paid job I ever had.”

The Edinburgh-born singer recalled a conversation he had with some school children he met on one of the trails while working there.

They asked him if he was a punk and he replied: “Yes children, I’m nature punk!”

However, he admitted that he wasn’t really aware of the bandstand at that time.

“I hardly remember the bandstand then, it was disused,” he said. “But I am delighted it has been returned to its original glory, hosting great music nights and I am excited to be playing my part this year.”

Now in its seventh year, Regular Music’s Summer Nights at the Bandstand runs from the end of July into August and has become a firm favourite with music fans.

The festival also scooped the Unesco City of Music Best Live Event at the Scottish Music Awards in 2017.

The bandstand itself fell into disrepair in the 1990s, but a local action group, Friends of Kelvingrove Park, campaigned and fundraised to have it restored to its former glory.

Glasgow Buildings Preservation Trust, Historic Scotland and the Heritage Lottery Fund went on to help finance its regeneration, with the stand and 2,500 capacity amphitheatre officially reopening in May 2014.

Mark Mackie, director of Regular Music said: “Kelvingrove Bandstand has such a fantastic atmosphere and the feedback we have had from both artists and audiences is that they have a great time just being there.

“They really are unique and special nights under the stars.”

This year’s line-up will see Suzanne Vega kick things off on July 30, followed by Belinda Carlisle the next night and Rufus Wainwright on August 1.

Van Morrison will then take to the Bandstand on August 4. This will be his third appearance at Kelvingrove after playing in 2016 and 2018.

He will be followed by Cat Stevens, now known as Yusuf, the following night.

KT Tunstall is the first Scots acts in this year’s bill playing on August 6. While 80s fans will be treated to Rick Astley on August 7.

Scottish indie legends Primal Scream play two nights on August 11 and 12,while King Creosote plays August 13, and The Jesus & Mary Chain play August 14.

Mr Collins will appear on August 15, joined by Altered Images featuring another well-known Scot, Clare Grogan.

KT Tunstall said: “Thrilled to share that I’ll be part of the absolutely stellar line-up for Kelvingrove Bandstand this summer.

“If you haven’t experienced a gig at this special venue before, I highly recommend it and, if you have...I’m betting you’ll want to come again! The girls & I will see you there.”

Councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life, added: “The Kelvingrove Bandstand is a unique venue and this year’s array of international and Scottish-born stars means music-lovers will be spoilt for choice this summer.”

Previous years have seen Brian Wilson, Sir Tom Jones, Burt Bacharach and Bryan Ferry appear at the bandstand.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am via Ticketmaster.