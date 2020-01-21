They are some of the most spectacular coastal scenes in Scotland as you’ve never seen them before.

The country’s coastline and islands have been captured in 360 degree virtual reality videos in a bid to encourage more visitors to discover Scotland by boat.

Potential tourists can now immerse themselves in an on-the-water experience of picturesque sites including St Kilda, Islay, Mingulay, Canna, Oban, Skye and Inverness.

Commissioned by Sail Scotland, the marketing body for marine tourism, the videos spearhead the #MustSeaScotland campaign and last week launched at the Dusseldorf Boat Show, a key event for the boating industry which attracts 250,000 visitors.

Alan Rankin, chief executive of Sail Scotland, said: “Having visited many of the stunning locations featured in the videos, I believe the 360 virtual reality format is the next best thing to getting out there.

“The videos have a true ‘wow’ factor and I would encourage everyone to experience them for themselves.

“Sail Scotland works hard with our members and partners to promote our wonderful sailing and boating waters, and to encourage visitors to our extraordinary coastal landscapes.

“Being at the largest consumer show of its kind in Europe with such innovative material is a great start to the year.”

The videos feature eight locations, giving viewers a taste of Scotland’s unique coastlines.

One clip shows an approach to St Kilda, with the islands towering out of the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It also includes stories of the ancient landscape and the resilient people who made a home there, while highlighting the wildlife on display at the islands.

Another virtual journey reveals the Isle of Islay, a gateway to the Western Isles cruising grounds. Viewers get the chance to take in the sweeping bays and spectacular views, before glimpsing behind the scenes at one of the island’s renowned whisky distilleries and joining sea kayakers to explore the dramatic coastline.

The Moray Firth and Highland canals also all feature in the series of high tech videos, which can be viewed on mobile phones and

computers, as well as virtual reality headsets.

Gavin McDonagh, chair of Sail Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to showcase our multi-media #MustSeaScotland campaign and state-of-the-art virtual reality videos at Europe’s biggest customer-facing boat show.

“This is a great example of how Sail Scotland promotes Scotland and the marine tourism industry.”

The campaign has been created in partnership with the National Trust for Scotland, Diageo and CalMac, and is supported by VisitScotland.

It supports the National Marine Tourism Strategy and Tourism Scotland 2020 and marks the start of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

David Adams McGilp, VisitScotland Regional Leadership Director, said: “The VisitScotland Growth Fund award is about encouraging collaboration within Scotland’s tourism industry to develop innovative marketing campaigns which will grow the visitor economy. It’s therefore great to see this campaign, which is led by Sail Scotland, partnered with National Trust for Scotland, Diageo and CalMac, launch these immersive films. They give a superb virtual taste of some of the country’s best coastal locations and will hopefully encourage visitors to come to Scotland to experience our coasts and waters for real.”