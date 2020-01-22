DELIVERIES of glass milk bottles are making a comeback as people search for an environmentallyfriendly alternative to plastic cartons.

The days of the friendly neighbourhood milkman were thought to be over, but demand for the service is rising as ecologicallyconscientious consumers begin to switch back in a bid to cut down on household waste.

Family business McQueen’s Dairies, based in Glasgow, has seen an increase in its orders for glass bottles being delivered before 7am and is now looking for new staff to help keep up with orders.

Founded in 1995 by married couple Mick and Meg McQueen, the business has grown to five regional depots and opened its latest premises the Scottish borders last year. It now employs dozens of milk delivery staff going

The couple’s five children are in charge of regional depots across Scotland. Last year they opened the Netherdale depot in Galashiels with around 12 people hired to deliver milk.

Early morning milk rounds began to die out in the 1990s when supermarkets boomed and shoppers began to buy plastic containers rather than the traditional glass bottles which could be refilled.

Now McQueen's workforce is expected to increase to around 40 milkmen this year, and the business has modernised by allowing punters to pay online.

The couple’s daughter, Pauline Quigley, said: "Since David Attenborough’s programmes Blue Planet and Planet Earth investigated the impact of single use plastic is having in our oceans we have seen a huge increase in glass enquiries from new and existing customers.

"Although we also deliver milk in larger plastic containers, across Scotland our glass sales have increased by five fold within the last two years.

"Our family business was established 25 years ago and our main focus has always been supplying milk directly to the doorstep. Our business has increased significantly allowing us to open a depot in Galashiels and expand deliveries in the Borders."

The company’s promise to have fresh milk, as well as eggs and juice, on the doorstep by 7am is proving hugely popular.

They are now delivering 170,000 per week, compared to 30,000 two years ago, while 150 milk drivers are employed across Scotland.

The milk delivery business is also moving into the 21st century with deliveries now able to be placed online.

Pauline added: "Another part of the business which is expanding rapidly is our online orders.

"Years ago milkmen came around the doors to collect their money however our website lets customers place and manage their orders online and pay via direct debit instead.

"McQueen’s is reviving the milk delivery industry - and we're doing it here in the Borders."